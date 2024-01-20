Watch CBS News
Rocklin mother arrested after 4-month-old child's death

ROCKLIN - A mother was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with her 4-month-old child's death, the Rocklin Police Department said.

Just after 2 a.m., police responded to a welfare check on the 3000 block of Parkside Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 4-month-old girl unresponsive inside the apartment.

The child died despite life-saving measures, police said.

Detectives began a homicide investigation, leading to the mother, 30-year-old Jazmin Johnson, being arrested and booked into jail.

Johnson was booked into jail on charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault of a child under 8 years old.

The investigation is in the early stages and no other information was released at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Rocklin Police Department at (916) 443-HELP or contact Detective Kolaskey at (916) 625-5771.

