Homicide suspect arrested after person found dead at Rocklin Ace Hardware Distribution Center

ROCKLIN — Authorities say an arrest has now been after after a death investigation at an Ace Hardware Distribution Center near Rocklin on Wednesday night.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at around 8 p.m. regarding a man being found dead at the center on Industrial Avenue. The body was located near the distribution center's receiving entrance.

Exactly how the person died has still not been detailed, but detectives responded to the scene and a homicide suspect was soon identified.

On Friday, the Placer County Sheriff announced that they had arrested 48-year-old Fernando Jimenez as the suspect.

Jimenez has been booked into jail on homicide charges.

The name of the man found dead has not yet been released.