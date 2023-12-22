Watch CBS News
Local News

Homicide suspect arrested after person found dead at Rocklin Ace Hardware Distribution Center

By Richard Ramos, Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Death investigation underway at warehouse in Placer County
Death investigation underway at warehouse in Placer County 00:34

ROCKLIN — Authorities say an arrest has now been after after a death investigation at an Ace Hardware Distribution Center near Rocklin on Wednesday night.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at around 8 p.m. regarding a man being found dead at the center on Industrial Avenue. The body was located near the distribution center's receiving entrance.

Exactly how the person died has still not been detailed, but detectives responded to the scene and a homicide suspect was soon identified. 

On Friday, the Placer County Sheriff announced that they had arrested 48-year-old Fernando Jimenez as the suspect. 

Jimenez has been booked into jail on homicide charges. 

The name of the man found dead has not yet been released.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 9:37 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.