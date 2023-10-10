Rock-throwing incidents in Fresno being investigated as anti-Semitic hate crimes

FRESNO (KSFN/CNN) - Police in Fresno are investgiating to vandalism incidents as hate crimes.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the first one happened at the Temple Beth Israel on N. Merola Avenue near erndon Avenue. It happened about 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. An employee found the front glass door had been broken by a rock and a backpack containing several more rocks had been left behind.

The second incident occurred at the Noah's Ark restaurant and bakery at N. First Street and E. Barstow Avenue, police say. An employee found two broken windows at about 8:30 a.m. along with a handwritten message on a newspaper threatening Jewish-owned businesses.

No suspects were found in either case but both are being investigated as hate crimes.