Rock Creek Elementary School closure fight continues in Auburn

AUBURN — Families in Auburn have hired an attorney over the closing of an elementary school at the end of the school year.

Back in January, the Auburn Unified School District voted to close Rock Creek Elementary School. The district cited budgetary restrictions and declining enrollment as a reason for closing Rock Creek and consolidating their elementary schools.

Now, Gold Country Media explains the two families have legal representation and are claiming the board did not consider the impact it would have on the Latino population in the school which makes up more than 70% of those enrolled.

Many go to Rock Creek because of their ESL (English Second Language) programs and approach to teaching students English, according to parents.

The paper reports the family has not yet heard back from the district.