Tahoe murder mystery: Investigators say suspects who targeted couple may live in Reno area

HOMEWOOD -- The Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed with CBS13 on Friday that there are new developments in the murder mystery of a 70-year-old Tahoe man, Robert Gary Spohr. He was killed in his Homewood home in North Lake Tahoe on June 5, 2021.

At the time of the crime, the sheriff's office released surveillance video of a suspect who is wearing a hoodie and face covering.

The agency rekindled this cold case on social media on Friday, posting that it's looking for multiple suspects who may live in the Reno area.

The victim's daughter, Adrienne Spohr, spoke with CBS13 on Friday, but did not want to jeopardize the investigation. She hopes they are one step closer to justice for her parents.

"He came here to kill my mom and my dad," said Adrienne during an interview with CBS13 in January 2022.

Her life forever changed on June 5, 2021 when deputies found her father Gary dead in his home, and her mother Wendy with multiple gunshot wounds, unresponsive.

"My mom, by some miracle, survived," Adrienne told CBS13 in 2022.

She said her mother died last month for unrelated reasons, and as of 2022 could not remember anything from that day.

"To be honest with you, I do not know if I will ever want her to because she would have seen my dad with gunshot wounds," said Spohr in 2022.

CBS13 sat down with retired homicide detective John Cabrera for more insight into cold cases.

"In these cold cases, you are always anxious to get to some type of resolve, but it takes time," said Cabrera.

After reviewing the surveillance video, he agreed with what investigators have said in the past -- that the crime was planned out.

"This was not something random," said Cabrera. "There is a particular reason why this individual went over to the victim's residence."

In 2022, sources told CBS13 that investigators were considering the possibility the suspect was hired to kill the Spohrs.

"It can be frustrating at times, you are getting close but you just need a little bit more to get there," Cabrera said.

Adrienne set up a webpage titled "Homewood Homicide" in an effort to get help from the public. On that page, she wrote that the shooter may have been near William Kent Beach and the Sunnyside Restaurant before and after the shooting. This is less than five miles north of her parent's home off West Lake Boulevard.

She is offering a $150,000 reward for information in identifying who did this to her parents.

"Step forward. Do not be afraid," said Cabrera. "Step forward and try to help these victims and their families to bring some sort of resolve to the case."

If you recognize the suspect caught in the video or have any information about this case, contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at: (530) 889-7853 or email jcmartin@placer.ca.gov.