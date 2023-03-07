Prosecutors settle on 14-year prison sentence plea deal in Yuba County crash that killed unborn child

YUBA COUNTY – The suspect convicted in a Yuba County crash that caused a pregnant woman to lose her child has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

The crash happened back on Feb. 23, 2021. California Highway Patrol said that the suspect, Anthony Smith, crossed into oncoming traffic that morning on Hammonton-Smartsville Road and struck another driver head-on.

That other driver, Robbi Megazzi, was 38 weeks pregnant. Her baby Maverick did not survive, authorities said.

Officers said track marks on Smith's arms and several loaded syringes found in his clothing led officers to believe that he was driving under the influence. A blood test also found low levels of amphetamine in his system, but prosecutors said the evidence was not enough to conclude his driving was impaired.

Smith was then charged with second-degree murder by the district attorney's office, based on alleged cell phone evidence of him being fatigued and driving off the road several times before the crash. Prosecutors said, however, that this evidence ended up being protected under spousal privilege and was most likely not going to be admitted in court.

Prosecutors decided instead on the plea bargain that sentenced Smith to 14 years in prison.

"Smith created this tragedy and baby Maverick and his parents, Robbi and Steven, deserved to see Smith convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 to Life. However, there was too much risk the most crucial evidence would be found inadmissible in court, likely resulting in Smith being acquitted and going free," said District Attorney Clint Curry in a statement.

Smith's sentence was handed down on Monday.