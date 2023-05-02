Road worker hit by stolen car on I-80 in Vacaville to be released from hospital

VACAVILLE — The road worker hit by a stolen car during a police chase on Interstate 80 in Vacaville last week is set to be released from the hospital Tuesday.

His family shared graphic pictures Monday showing the severe injuries Christian Ibarra was left with when he was struck in a construction zone last Tuesday.

Since then, his wife says he has undergone surgery on his leg and will need to have additional surgeries as he heals.

The suspect in the chase — 29-year-old Oakland resident Damani Mathews, Jr. — is facing multiple felony charges and is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.