Road closures in Galt due to a vehicle vs. train incident
GALT -- A vehicle vs. train incident on Thursday morning in the city of Galt has led to several road closures. There are no injuries reported, but traffic is affected.
Road closures at the railroad crossings include:
- Elm Avenue
- A Street
- C Street
There is no estimated time of reopening.
Roads that are open at the railroad crossings are Twin Cites Road, Spring Street, F Street, and Kost Road.
