Watch CBS News
Local Community

Road closures in Galt due to a vehicle vs. train incident

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 03/30/2023
Morning headlines - 03/30/2023 01:38

GALT -- A vehicle vs. train incident on Thursday morning in the city of Galt has led to several road closures. There are no injuries reported, but traffic is affected. 

Road closures at the railroad crossings include: 

  • Elm Avenue 
  • A Street
  • C Street

There is no estimated time of reopening. 

Roads that are open at the railroad crossings are Twin Cites Road, Spring Street, F Street, and Kost Road. 

🚧 EMERGENCY ROAD CLOSURES 🚧 Please be aware that several roads are closed due to a vehicle vs. train incident this...

Posted by City of Galt, California on Thursday, March 30, 2023
CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.