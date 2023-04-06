Rising rivers and streams raise danger concerns with warmup ahead

With weather heating up, officials warn of fast and cold waterways

SACRAMENTO – Following record snowfall, the state is bracing for rising rivers and streams with warmer weather ahead.

On Wednesday, the American River Parkway buzzed with wildlife as people walked and biked on trails.

"It is because we forgot what sun is," Neal Pospisil, a cyclist, said.

However, few people showed interest in the river.

"Well, it's running really fast and high," said Larry Sizemore during a walk with friends.

The only people on the water were crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The firefighters conducted their annual jet boat refresher course which also included water rescue training.

"A lot of features of the river are different than people are used to," Fire Capt. Matt Sammons said.

California recently reported this season's statewide snowpack is at 237 percent of average.

The precipitation was so massive, Tyler Lausten grabbed his board and helmet to ride a once-in-a-blue-moon wave following some of the atmospheric rivers.

"I don't know when I'll be able to surf that wave again," he said. "It's been five years since the last time."

As the forecast heats up, Sacramento Metro Fire told CBS13 some familiar landmarks along the river changed like sandbars and troubled spots for snags.

Another problem? High waters may hide hazards.

Even experienced swimmers are encouraged to wear life jackets.

The state says this year's expected runoff in rivers can be dangerous, even with life jackets on.

Sac Metro Fire recently responded to multiple rescue calls for fishermen, kayakers and paddleboarders.

On Monday, the Sacramento Fire Department saved a man clinging to a log in Miller Park Marina.

If in the water too long, how long could it take for hypothermia to set in?

"Within minutes, they could start to feel those effects," Sammons said.