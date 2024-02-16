Rise Gold's petition to reopen Idaho Maryland Project denied after hours of public comment

NEVADA CITY - The Nevada County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Friday to deny Rise Gold's petition to reopen the Idaho Maryland Project.

Friday's decision was consistent with the Planning Commission's recommendation in May 2023 to deny the proposed project and the Final Environmental Impact Report.

"This has been a fair and consistent process," said Board of Supervisors Chair Hardy Bullock. "Supervisors have been engaged and heard from the community and from the applicant. Our job is to reflect the values and vision of our community."

The final hearing began Thursday at 9 a.m. and public comment lasted until about 7 p.m., leaving the hearing to be continued to Friday.

In Thursday's meeting, there was hardly an empty seat in the chamber as people cycled in and out all day to speak at the podium.

CBS13 reported in December 2023 that the board voted Rise Gold did not have a "vested right" to reopen the mine that they purchased without county approval.

The mine has been closed since the mid-1950s.