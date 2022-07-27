Elementary school accused of having "political message" in mural
A school mural in Ripon is causing controversy after some people claim it has a political message.
Ripona Elementary School says that the mural was supposed to represent Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, but some believe there is a hidden message in the art.
The issue is the rainbow at the top of the artwork that some people believe represents the pride flag used by the LGBTQ+ community.
The Ripon Unified School District says that the mural did not follow school guidelines and that the artist changed the artwork.
