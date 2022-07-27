Watch CBS News
Local News

Elementary school accused of having "political message" in mural

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

Ripona Elementary School Accused Of Having "Political Message" In Mural
Ripona Elementary School Accused Of Having "Political Message" In Mural 00:23

A school mural in Ripon is causing controversy after some people claim it has a political message.

Ripona Elementary School says that the mural was supposed to represent Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, but some believe there is a hidden message in the art.

The issue is the rainbow at the top of the artwork that some people believe represents the pride flag used by the LGBTQ+ community.

Mural for Ripona Elementary School accused of having political message hidden

The Ripon Unified School District says that the mural did not follow school guidelines and that the artist changed the artwork.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 5:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.