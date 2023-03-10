"Significant" damage to Rio Vista Bridge prompts one-way traffic controls

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Damage to the Rio Vista Bridge after Thursday and Friday's storms has prompted one-way traffic controls on the structure.

As seen in pictures posted by the Rio Vista Police Department, there is damage to the bridge road.

It's unclear exactly what caused the damage, but authorities are characterizing it as "significant."

Repairs are now underway and are expected to take most of the day, police say.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the bridge for the time being or be prepared for delays due to the one-way traffic controls.