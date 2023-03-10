Watch CBS News
Rio Linda tree topples onto gas meter, causing leak

By Brady Halbleib

RIO LINDA - Residents in one Rio Linda neighborhood have been asked to shelter in place due to a large tree falling onto a gas meter and causing a leak

The incident occurred at around 7:45 pm on 2nd Street. Along with causing a natural gas leak, the large eucalyptus tree also took out a power line. 

Emergency crews are are the scene and have blocked off the road. PG&E crews are expected to arrive shortly to repair the gas pipe. 

Fire crews say the wind is helping to disperse the gas as it leaks out.

No further information has been released about the incident.

