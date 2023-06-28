Deputies help Rio Linda girl get new dog after driver intentionally runs over puppy

Rio Linda girl gets new dog after driver purposely ran over her puppy

RIO LINDA — An eight-year-old girl in Rio Linda got her happy ending after witnessing the unthinkable: someone killing her dog.

The deputies there that day left the scene thinking about that sad young girl. Just three weeks ago, Priscilla Aguilar watched a man run over and kill her 7-month-old German Shepherd, Canelo.

"I was on my knees crying," Priscilla said.

Two Sacramento sheriff's deputies knew they couldn't bring her puppy back but wanted to do something special. They arranged for Priscilla to play with the pups at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter and pick one out.

They also surprised her with a $500 gift card and a bike.

After meeting three cuddly pups, she picked 4-year-old Atlas.

"I just feel like he's special," Priscilla said. "He's really playful and awesome, and I have a stronger connection with him."

Priscilla and Atlas

It gave these two deputies a connection to a little girl who they met on a traumatic day.

"So for us to be here and see the end of it and have a happy ending, we are really happy about that," Deputy Garcia said.

Investigators say the driver intentionally ran over the dog. He now faces animal cruelty charges.