CHP: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Rio Linda

RIO LINDA – A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after a hit-and-run crash in Rio Linda Thursday night, authorities say.

The scene is near Elkhorn and Rio Linda boulevards. California Highway Patrol says the pedestrian, a man, was struck in the roadway a little after 9:30 p.m. Whoever hit the person didn't stop; Metro Fire of Sacramento crews who responded to the scene pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Officers say a second car then tried to avoid the man who was left lying in the roadway -- causing them to crash in the front yard of a home in the area.

The driver of that second car suffered major injuries and had to be transported to the hospital.

Due to the crash investigation, Elkhorn Boulevard east of 6th Street is shut down in both directions. Exactly when it will reopen is not clear at this point.

CHP is still looking for the initial hit-and-run suspect, who is believed to have been driving a silver Pontiac.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man killed.