Rio Linda crash leaves 6 people injured, car engine thrown from vehicle
RIO LINDA — A Friday night crash in Rio Linda left six people injured.
According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at around 9:46 p.m., firefighters responded to a crash involving several vehicles.
There were a total of six victims, with one being trapped in a vehicle.
Fortunately, they were able to remove the victim from the car.
Four of the victims were eventually transported to a hospital with minor injuries, with another victim transported immediately with critical injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.