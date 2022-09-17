Watch CBS News
Local News

Rio Linda crash leaves 6 people injured, car engine thrown from vehicle

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

Crash in Rio Linda leaves several people injured
Crash in Rio Linda leaves several people injured 00:56

RIO LINDA — A Friday night crash in Rio Linda left six people injured.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at around 9:46 p.m., firefighters responded to a crash involving several vehicles.

Rio Linda crash
Rio Linda crash

There were a total of six victims, with one being trapped in a vehicle. 

Fortunately, they were able to remove the victim from the car. 

Four of the victims were eventually transported to a hospital with minor injuries, with another victim transported immediately with critical injuries.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 11:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.