Rio Linda crash leaves 6 people injured, car engine thrown from vehicle

RIO LINDA — A Friday night crash in Rio Linda left six people injured.

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, at around 9:46 p.m., firefighters responded to a crash involving several vehicles.

There were a total of six victims, with one being trapped in a vehicle.

Fortunately, they were able to remove the victim from the car.

Four of the victims were eventually transported to a hospital with minor injuries, with another victim transported immediately with critical injuries.