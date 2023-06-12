Ringo Starr adds September 2023 Modesto date to fall tour

MODESTO – A legendary musician is set to visit the Central Valley later this year.

On Monday, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announced some new dates to his fall tour.

The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheatre is now on the list, with a visit scheduled for Sept. 16.

The only other California show Starr previously announced was a Sept. 17 gig at the Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.