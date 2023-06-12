Watch CBS News
Local News

Ringo Starr adds September 2023 Modesto date to fall tour

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO – A legendary musician is set to visit the Central Valley later this year.

On Monday, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announced some new dates to his fall tour.

The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheatre is now on the list, with a visit scheduled for Sept. 16.

The only other California show Starr previously announced was a Sept. 17 gig at the Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 11:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.