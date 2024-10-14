Ring video shows man tearing Pride flag from Davis home
DAVIS — Authorities are searching for a man caught on camera tearing down a Pride flag in Yolo County.
The Davis Police Department said this happened Saturday night on I Street.
A video posted by the department shows a man tearing a Pride flag off the front porch of a home. The man then gets into a passenger seat in a white SUV before taking off.
Anyone who may have information that could help identify and locate the man should contact the Davis Police Department.