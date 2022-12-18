Rihanna shares first look of her and A$AP Rocky's baby son

Musician Rihanna on Saturday posted, for the first time, video of her infant son, who she shares with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. Although the couple welcomed their first child back in May, they have not yet announced the boy's name, and neither had posted any pictures or videos of him until now.

The beauty and fashion entrepreneur captioned the 45-second TikTok video "hacked."

"You're trying to get mommy's phone?" Rihanna asked her baby boy, as he laughs and attempts to grab the phone.

The video had garnered over 2.5 million likes and nine million views as of Saturday night.

The 34-year-old singer, who also announced earlier this year that she would be performing in the upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime show, shared with Entertainment Tonight last month what she loves about motherhood.

"The mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up, and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they're at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day," the singer said.

According to Forbes, Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, officially joined the billionaire's club last year, thanks in part to her stakes in makeup line Fenty Beauty, and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. She and 34-year-old A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayer, have been dating since 2020, according to ET.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Oct. 26, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images