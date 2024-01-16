RFK Jr. announces he is creating new party to get on California ballot in presidential run

SACRAMENTO — It's a new wrinkle in the race for president and a new party that could be coming to California. Robert Kennedy, Jr., announced that he is creating a new political party to get on the ballot here in California in his White House run.

Kennedy is seeking to crash party politics across the U.S. and here in California by filing paperwork to qualify a new party called "We The People."

His campaign announced the strategy is intended to then allow Kennedy to gain the party's nomination for president on the November ballot.

Tony Quinn has tracked state political data for decades and said that before We The People can qualify as a party in California, 75,000 people will have to register for it by June.

"Well, it's going to be extremely difficult," Quinn said. "The problem is nobody's ever heard of the party. If you're a Republican or a Democrat, I mean, you have some affinity to your own party. Getting people that are not registered to register is very difficult because it's very easy to register in California. Most everybody is."

Recent polling shows a President Biden and Donald Trump head-to-head match-up is extremely close.

Making a Kennedy addition as a third-party candidate would be a problem for both sides, according to Republican strategist Tab Berg.

"From a Trump side, he's going to have to compete with a lot of the same people who are frustrated with today," Berg said. "The Biden people are going to have to figure out 'How do we deal with a guy who's criticizing our message,' which is 'don't worry be happy.'"

Besides California, there are six other states where Kennedy is also trying to qualify his own party. He is also collecting signatures to get on the ballots of all 50 states.