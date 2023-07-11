Return of the high heat isn't all bad as it means fewer mosquitoes

High heat with no humidity is a mosquito killer.

Regular summers with temperatures between 85 to 95 can be a mosquito's best friend, leading to a rise in population as they tend to spawn at once.

Experts say that "heat waves can dry up shallow bodies of water and, consequently, deprive mosquitoes of breeding grounds."

However, the heat doesn't simmer with all good news when it comes to the West Nile virus.

Mosquitoes that carry the virus may not be as active in extreme heat, but the disease thrives in high temperatures. This means that once it cools down a bit, they start getting more active.

Their bite can become more dangerous, leaving you at higher risk of infection.

As Placer Mosquito and Vector Control told CBS13 last week, "We are definitely seeing significant amounts of West Nile carrying mosquitoes. They are abundant."

Cooler temperatures after a heatwave can also cause mosquitoes to swarm in greater numbers as they are hungrier after seeking shelter from the high heat.

Certain types of mosquitoes are resilient. Those that are frozen out in the winter can actually emerge from their hardened shell months later.

Baby mosquitoes can also stop their growth as they wait for the warmer months.