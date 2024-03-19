Watch CBS News
Local News

Retired Sacramento fire captain who searched for survivors on 9/11 dies from job-related cancer

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Randy Gross, a retired captain with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, died over the weekend after a battle with job-related cancer, the district said Tuesday.

Gross served as captain for Metro Fire for 16 years until his retirement in July 2017. To begin his career, Gross served as a volunteer with the El Dorado Hills Fire Department before being hired as a Metro Fire firefighter in 1989.

Six months after being named captain, Gross and an urban search and rescue (USAR) task force, including his USAR dog, Dusty, traveled across the country to help search for survivors at the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2001.

sac-metro-retired-captain-dies-2-sac-metro.jpg
Randy Gross and Dusty during a search for survivors at the World Trade Center on 9/11 Sacramento Metro Fire

"Let us honor Captain Gross's legacy by keeping his wife Donna, his loved ones, and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this challenging time. Always Remembered, Never Forgotten," Metro Fire said in a social media post announcing Gross' passing.

Gross died after his battle with cancer on Sunday, March 17.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 7:11 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.