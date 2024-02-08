Residents protest Sacramento County plan to fix up popular American River Parkway spot

FAIR OAKS — Sacramento County is fixing up a popular spot along the American River Parkway that's been closed to cars for more than a decade – but neighbors in the area are protesting that plan.

Sailor Bar is a popular place for people to walk their dogs, go fishing, and enjoy being out in nature.

"It's a special part of the American River," said Elizabeth Bailey, who lives in the area.

The spot dates back to the gold rush days when the area was actively mined. Today, it's a place where people can view wildlife in their natural environment.

"You see herons nesting, bald eagles, I've seen foxes, coyotes, bobcats," Bailey said. "It's a wonderful place."

Now, some who live in this Fair Oaks neighborhood are protesting plans to allow vehicles to drive down dirt and gravel roads through the park.

"We don't have the need for this," Bailey said. "I think it should be preserved the way it is."

"We don't view this as safe or responsible," said Erin Griffin, who also lives in the area.

They say it will lead to more crime like illegal dumping and drug use and create a bigger fire hazard.

"It's sloped in a lot of areas so it can be a tinderbox in the summer, and there have been fires down there," Griffin said.

The three roads being reopened are not new - but they've been closed to vehicles for the last 15 years due to budget cuts.

"During the Great Recession, we had to kind of close down areas of that park just because we didn't have the staffing levels to maintain it," said Ken Casparis, a spokesperson for Sacramento County.

Now, the Sacramento County Parks Department has hired more staff to patrol the area and fix the roads.

"These improvements will allow fishermen better access," Casparis said. "Families who want to go down and have a picnic by the water, it will be easier for them to get down there."

Some people support opening up more river access.

"I think they should open them," fisherman Nathan Dana said. "We're able to back our trucks up to the river and go fishing. It's easier to take our kids than to have to walk a mile across rocks."

However, opponents say vehicles will be too disruptive to the environment.

"It should always be accessible to the public, just not through cars," Griffin said.

Sacramento County Parks plans on reopening the roads this spring. Opponents have launched an online petition and are asking the board of supervisors to hold a public hearing on the controversy.