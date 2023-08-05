Resident violently robbed next to Sac State student apartment complex

SACRAMENTO – A resident of the student apartment complex next to Sacramento State University was violently robbed in broad daylight on Friday.

Sac State police said the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. along State University Drive, right next to the Hornet Commons complex. The victim reported that they were walking from Building A to the sidewalk when he was accosted by a group of masked suspects.

One of the suspects had a gun that could be seen in his waistband, the victim said. The group told the victim to give up his backpack, but this sparked a struggle.

At some point during the struggle, police said the victim was struck in the face. The group did take some property, but exactly what was stolen has not been disclosed.

Police said the suspects were last seen leaving in a grey sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, down College Town Drive toward Howe Avenue.

An active investigation into the incident is still underway, Sac State police said.