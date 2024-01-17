Barking dog leads to rescue of missing woman off trail in Hawaii

A barking dog kicked off a search that led rescuers to its missing owner, Hawaiian fire officials said.

On Monday shortly after 3 p.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a call regarding a missing hiker on the Lanipo Trail in Kaimuk, the department said in a news release.

The Mauʻumae Ridge Trail is a nearly 7-mile-long trail popular among hikers near Honolulu. Dogs are generally not allowed on the trail, according to Alltrails.com.

Over a dozen personnel members promptly responded to air and on-ground search efforts, fire officials said.

Shortly into the search hikers reported a barking dog without its owner on a steep mountain slope two hours from the trailhead, according to fire officials. Rescuers in the air tracked down the location of the dog and rappelled about 20 feet down the slope to retrieve the pup, fire officials said.

"While airlifting the dog and rescuer to the landing zone, the Air 1 pilot noticed an object about 70 feet below where the dog was found," fire officials said.

Rescuers descended the mountain slope again where they discovered a bag filled with personal items, according to fire officials. As they cared for the dog back at the helicopter landing zone they saw the dog owner's contact information-- including a phone number-- on its collar but failed to reach the owner. Authorities said they went to the address but couldn't find the owner.

The owner's car was parked at the trailhead and search teams spread out on the ground and in the air to locate the missing female. Around 5:37 p.m. local time search teams found the 35-year-old female about 100 feet below her items but under thick foliage, according to fire officials.

She was airlifted to a local hospital after receiving basic medical treatment. No other injuries were reported, fire officials said.