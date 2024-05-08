Small El Dorado County community pushes back against proposed facilities

RESCUE — A nonprofit developer wants to build two facilities to help Native American Women with disabilities and youth who are pregnant in rural El Dorado County.

Residents in the community of Rescue have expressed multiple concerns since learning about the project last year.

"What we're really concerned about is the patient experience. This location is not a good location for this type of facility," Chris Silva, Rescue resident, said.

Native Directions and HomeCA are tribal and nonprofit organizations that received state grants through Assembly Bill 172.

Facility one would be an assisted living facility on Deer Valley Court for adult Native American women with disabilities.

Facility two would be a youth perinatal facility for young women who are pregnant and may have substance abuse issues, are leaving a domestic violence situation, or are on the brink of homelessness.

"If they get mad or something and they feel like leaving, we don't have any sidewalks. Deer Valley Road is really skinny," said Scott Morrison, a Rescue resident.

Neighbors formed a group called Rescue Deer Valley with the goal of having these facilities built somewhere else. Silva said there are now more than 200 members in the group.

"It just seems kind of strange. Why is this being built here when you're treating San Joaquin patients?" Silva said.

Although Native Directions is based in San Joaquin County, both organizations said they will serve patients from around the state.

"We would really like this facility to be built in a better location, one that would better serve the patients," Silva said.

HomeCA and Native Directions said they chose Rescue because of the peaceful surroundings, which they said would contribute to the women's healing.

They also emphasize that these are not rehab facilities or commercial medical facilities.

"The sudden thought is, 'Well, I bought into a rural location and now the face of this community will change and become more commercial,' " said Betty Cruz Tackett, a Rescue resident.

Neighbors also said the potential for fire risk was also a huge concern.

"You can see out here there are a lot of weeds and shrubs, and it only takes a little bit for something catastrophic to happen," said Gay Clayson, another Rescue resident.

HomeCA and Native Directions said fire safety is at the top of mind and all buildings have been designed to comply with safety regulations.

El Dorado County cannot issue a grading permit or any other permit associated with the project until they receive clarification on several items, including compliance with local zoning.