Republic FC kicks off 2023 season on the road against El Paso, home opener against Charleston

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Republic FC will be kicking off its tenth season in Texas this March.

Sacramento will hit the road to face off against El Paso Locomotive FC on March 11. The club's first home match of the season will be against eastern conference opponent Charleston Battery at Heart Health Park on March 18.

The season opener is a rematch of last year's opener, which saw Republic FC defeat Locomotive FC 3-1 in Sacramento to kick off the 2022 campaign.

The USL Championship will announce the rest of the coming season's schedule at a later date. The new league format will pit Republic against every other team in the league for the first time in the USL's history.

The 34-game regular season will run from March 11 to October 14. Each club will face everyone in their conference twice — once at home and once on the road — and everyone in the opposing conference once — six home games and six away games.

Training camp begins on February 1, while open tryouts for Republic FC will be hosted on January 14-15.

Republic's record for home openers on the road is 3-1-1 since the club's inaugural season in 2014.