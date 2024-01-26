Reports of person on campus leads to a lockdown at 2 Northern California schools

COLFAX - Colfax High School and Colfax Elementary School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after deputies said they received reports of an unauthorized person on campus.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the two schools have been cleared and it appears that the person took off.

All students and staff are safe and the lockdown was lifted.

While at the scene, deputies said a single gunshot from a wooded area was reported. They said they do not believe it was associated with the incident.

Deputies will be searching the area in relation to the gunshot. They will also remain at the scene to assist the schools through the end of the school day.

Colfax City Councilmember Trinity Burruss posted to Facebook about the lockdown at 1:45 p.m. She updated the post with a message from the school district, which said families could pick their students up at 2:30 p.m. and that after-school care was canceled.