Watch CBS News
Local News

Reports of person on campus leads to a lockdown at 2 Northern California schools

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

COLFAX - Colfax High School and Colfax Elementary School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after deputies said they received reports of an unauthorized person on campus. 

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the two schools have been cleared and it appears that the person took off.

All students and staff are safe and the lockdown was lifted. 

While at the scene, deputies said a single gunshot from a wooded area was reported. They said they do not believe it was associated with the incident. 

Deputies will be searching the area in relation to the gunshot. They will also remain at the scene to assist the schools through the end of the school day. 

Colfax City Councilmember Trinity Burruss posted to Facebook about the lockdown at 1:45 p.m. She updated the post with a message from the school district, which said families could pick their students up at 2:30 p.m. and that after-school care was canceled.

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 3:25 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.