Reporter talks first hand account of accused Davis serial stabber

DAVIS -- Inside the courtroom for the suspected Davis serial stabber Carlos Dominguez's competency trial came a question:

"How did a UC Davis student spiral into an accused killer?"

Asked by Los Angeles Times Metro Reporter Brittny Mejia, in an article that details troubling accounts of the weeks and months, even years, ahead of the April stabbings in Davis.

"Throughout the July competency trial, the 20-year-old Dominguez sat wraithlike, pale, his unwashed hair a curtain in front of his eyes. He wore a dark-green safety smock to keep him from killing himself," wrote Mejia.

The Pulitzer Prize finalist told CBS13 she created a timeline for Dominguez's life at UC Davis broken into years, from Freshman to the day he was arrested in connection with two murders, and one attempted murder.

A compelling witness who spoke at the competency trial: his ex-girlfriend, Caley Gallardo, who met Dominguez at UC Davis during their freshman year in 2020.

"They were together into his sophomore year, she was seeing the course of what's going on … he was starting to socially withdraw. She's the one he told he heard the devil, and he told her more than one time," said Mejia.

Mejia said that the competency trial, and subsequent finding that Dominguez is not mentally competent to stand trial right now, brought up more questions than before the trial started.