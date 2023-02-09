Report of person with gun prompts lockdown of Delta College's Stockton campus

STOCKTON – A report of a person with a gun on campus has prompted a lockdown of the Stockton campus of San Joaquin Delta College.

The San Joaquin Delta College District Police sent out a Mustang Alert on Thursday about the situation. The alert was also posted across the school's social media pages.

EMERGENCY - Stockton campus of San Joaquin Delta College!



Mustang Alert: Emergency! Person with a gun on the Stockton campus of San Joaquin Delta College near Cunningham lots. Police are responding. Lockdown! Stay away from the area.



THIS IS NOT A TEST! — SJDC District Police (@SJDCPolice) February 9, 2023

Police say the suspect allegedly committed a robbery and then went onto campus with a gun in his waistband.

He was spotted near the Cunningham lots and officers are responding to the area, searching for him.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

Updates to follow.