Watch CBS News
Local News

Report of body on side of road near Oakdale turns out to be "very realistic" mannequin

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/14/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/14/22 03:49

OAKDALE – A possibly morbid incident involving what looked like a body on the side of a road near Oakdale was luckily not the case, deputies say.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Rice Road near Albers after a suspicious-looking cardboard box was found on the side of the road.

People reported that it looked like a dead body was inside the box.

Deputies took a closer look and found it was actually a very realistic mannequin.

Exactly where the mannequin came from is unclear, but the sheriff's office says they will be keeping it for evidence to be destroyed unless the owner comes forward. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 9:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.