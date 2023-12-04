4 detained after tow truck driver trying to repossess car was shot at in Sacramento

Suspects detained after shooting and standoff in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A standoff between a possibly armed suspect in North Sacramento on Monday has ended with four people detained.

Sacramento police responded to the scene along the 3400 block of Astoria Street just before 3:30 a.m.

There, police said officers discovered a shooting had taken place. Officers also located a victim, a tow truck driver who was trying to repossess a vehicle, but no injuries were reported. One person was detained then.

SWAT and a Crisis Negotiation Team then responded to the area after officers got word that a second armed suspect may still be inside. That suspect eventually exited and was detained, police said, but officers were also told that another person may still be inside the home.

An Uncrewed Aerial System, also known as a police drone, was used by officers to check inside the home.

At around 10:40 a.m., police announced a third person left the home and was detained. Officers also searched the property and the home and located a gun.

Police said, of the four people detained, two men are being arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon: 58-year-old Robert Anderson and 60-year-old William Anderson, both Sacramento residents.

Due to the situation, Astoria Street from Dayton Street to South Avenue was closed.