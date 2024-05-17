Repeat sex offender accused of following 12-year-old girl onto, off bus in Sacramento County

A registered sex offender in Sacramento County has been arrested on a new allegation that he tried to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, back on the afternoon of May 9, the girl was waiting at a bus stop when a man walked up to her and asked how old she was and where she was going. The man then allegedly asked if she wanted to have sex with him, the sheriff's office says.

Both the man and girl got onto the bus, with the girl taking a photo of him and sending it to her parents – telling them that she was being followed.

At one point, the man reportedly got off the bus at a stop and stared at the girl, then got back on.

Once in east Sacramento County, the girl's final destination, the 12-year-old got off the bus. The man also got off behind her. That's when the girl called 911, prompting the man the walk away.

Deputies soon got to the scene and started searching for the man, but they couldn't find him. The deputies then gave the girl a ride home.

Using the photo the girl took of the man, the sheriff's office says facial recognition software matched the suspect to 36-year-old registered sex offender Kahlilullah Razaq – a man with a 2013 conviction out of Sacramento County on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Further, the sheriff's office says Razaq was also arrested while out on parole in 2016 for indecent exposure. He was again convicted on that charge but had been released on parole in early 2024.

Razaq was also arrested back in March 2024 in a prostitution sting, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies arrested Razaq a day after the incident involving the 12-year-old girl. He's been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing charges of contacting a minor with the intent of committing a sex act.