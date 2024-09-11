Fire at repair shop forces homes to evacuate near Yuba County Airport

OLIVEHURST – Homes were forced to evacuate after a fire at a repair shop produced a large column of black smoke in Yuba County on Wednesday evening.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the fire was at GS Bains Truck and Trailer Repair, located on Arboga Road near the Yuba County Airport.

The fire jumped over a canal, officials said, forcing nearby homes to evacuate. The sheriff's office said no homes were damaged.

People have been asked to avoid the area of Arboga Road between Melody Road and Harbor Road. Canal Street is closed from 3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

According to GS Bains Truck and Trailer Repair's website, the business is family-owned and services trucks, semi-trailers and other commercial vehicles.

