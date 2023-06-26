Remarkable reunion: Man reunited with prosthetic leg he lost in Lake Natoma a year ago

FOLSOM — After a man lost his prosthetic leg in the lake a year ago in the depths of Lake Natoma. It was finally found and he was located, too, in Texas.

Dave Fatta can laugh about it now.

"Everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh where'd you lose it at?" he said.

Pictures from his kayak trip on Lake Natoma a year ago show that when he came out of the water, somehow, his prosthetic leg slipped off.

But it was found last week, and an underwater video shows the moment it was discovered.

"I kind of just happened upon it," said scuba diver Matt Spruitenburg.

Spruitenburg swam right into it.

"How special was finding this prosthetic leg and then finding the person it belongs to?" CBS13's Steve Large asked.

"It was amazing," Spruitenburg responded.

Spruitenburg volunteers for a group called American River Lost and Found. They post their discoveries on a Facebook page. One of Fatta's friends spotted the post of the prosthetic and identified it immediately.

"She's like, 'Oh, my god! You'll never guess what somebody posted on Facebook,' and they're holding up a picture of the leg, and I said, 'Well, that's my leg!' " Fatta said.

He lost his leg during a day on the lake, then found his faith in humanity.

"The moral of the story is there is still good people in the world," Fatta said.

Fatta had his leg amputated after a workplace accident and has used a prosthetic since 2005. His friend is flying that prosthetic leg out to him in Texas on Monday for a reunion one year in the making.