Registered sex offender accused of tickling 9-year-old on hip at Grass Valley little league field

GRASS VALLEY — A registered sex offender is in jail after an incident from earlier in the week involving two 9-year-olds at a little league baseball field in Grass Valley, authorities said Saturday.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said a deputy arrested Grass Valley resident George Matson, 84, at his home Friday. He faces new charges of annoying or molesting a minor and unlawful entry upon school grounds by a registered sex offender.

Investigators arrested Matson after receiving a report of an incident that happened Wednesday evening. The report claims Matson approached the two children at the Bear River Little League field at Cottage Hill School and tickled one of them near their hip.

Matson then allegedly walked away.

Both of the children were able to identify Matson to the authorities. He has since been booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.