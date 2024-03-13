Why were red light enforcement cameras removed throughout Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO — Red light cameras are supposed to be an effective tool in reducing the number of car crashes, but CBS13 has learned that Sacramento's photo enforcement program is now being suspended.

Ross Harrison has seen a number of drivers going through one intersection, even after the stoplight turns red. He supports the photo enforcement cameras installed there.

"I'm for them. I love them," he said. "I think it's a deterrent."

Curbside cameras have been snapping red light runners since 1999, and many are placed along the most dangerous roads.

An average of 14,000 citations are issued in Sacramento each year, but beginning this week, the program is being canceled.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office manages the 23 cameras in its jurisdiction and in the city of Sacramento. They say the program's suspension was a financial decision.

"That program has been losing money," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, sheriff's spokesperson.

The cost to operate the program is more than is generated from traffic ticket fines, and other funds have been used to backfill the deficit.

"Rather than continuing to use the money for that, we're using that money for crime suppression," Sgt. Gandhi said.

Traffic safety advocates say the removal of the program puts the public at risk.

"We've seen year-over-year increases in Sacramento in the amount of people who have been hit and killed by cars," said Isaac Gonzalez, founder of Slow Down Sacramento.

Data shows the cameras have made a difference. There had been 621 crashes in intersections before the cameras were installed, and by 2021, that number dropped to just 69 – nearly a 90% decrease.

"I think you will see a rise in accidents around the city," Harrison said.

Red light camera supporters are now calling for funding to be restored.

"I hope the city can find a creative way to make sure that this program has a very short interruption of service," Gonzalez said.

The county general fund receives $158 for each red light ticket that is issued.