Red Hot Chili Peppers announced new 2024 dates for "Unlimited Love" tour; Wheatland stop set for June

WHEATLAND – The Red Hot Chili Peppers are continuing their tour with a new US leg next year, and another Northern California venue is on the list.

On Monday, the rock music veterans announced a bunch of new dates to their "Unlimited Love" tour.

The new dates come after a run of shows across Oceania, North America, the U.K., Asia, and Latin America this past year.

Wheatland is now set to get a visit from the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sunday, June 2. Scheduled supporting acts for the Wheatland show include Ken Carson and IRONTOM.

Other cities will get to see Ice Cube and Kid Cudi among the opening acts on different dates.

Notably, this is the Chili Peppers' second Sacramento Valley show announced for 2024. The band is scheduled to play at The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln on Feb. 17.

Tickets for the Wheatland show are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday.