Record-breaking heat hits Northern California

By Jennifer Bonnett, Madisen Keavy

SACRAMENTO — Saturday's high temperature in Stockton broke the previous record high for the date of 103 degrees set in 1950 and 1961, according to the National Weather Service.

The high Saturday was 105 degrees.

In downtown Sacramento, the NWS reported the city high reached 106 degrees which tied the previous record high for the date set in 1950.

Today will bring some relief to the heat as onshore flow returns, according to the NWS. 

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are forecast in the Delta, and areas in the vicinity of the Delta will be noticeably cooler than surrounding areas.

August 21, 2022

