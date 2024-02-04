Watch CBS News
Reckless driving suspected in crash that killed 2 in North Highlands area

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Reckless driving is suspected to be a factor in a crash that killed two men in the North Highlands area on Sunday afternoon, the CHP said. 

Investigators said the driver of a Honda Civic was believed to be driving recklessly while heading eastbound on Elkhorn Boulevard near Andrea Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

The Civic driver then sideswiped a Nissan and the two vehicles went into oncoming westbound traffic and crashed into a Ford Maverick.

The driver of the Civic and the driver of the Maverick died, the CHP said. 

A passenger in the Maverick was taken to the hospital with major injuries and the driver of the Nissan was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The CHP said weather conditions were not a factor and it is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 5:55 PM PST

