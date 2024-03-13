Reckless drivers terrorize Stockton neighborhood, residents want action

STOCKTON — Stockton's sideshow problem is seeping into residential neighborhoods. This comes after the San Joaquin sheriff impounded 88 cars for reckless driving in February.

Kids are being told not to play outside for fear of them getting hit by the reckless drivers who are wreaking havoc on Bancroft Way and leaving tire marks down the road.

"I'm worried they're going to run into the house," a concerned mother said.

That's a valid concern. Video footage caught by a home security camera shows reckless drivers doing donuts and burnouts at high speeds.

"They run the stop sign there 100 miles per hour," concerned resident Rodney Lee said while gesturing to one end of the street.

Several neighbors are fed up, and Lee said it's time to do something before someone gets seriously hurt.

"If you notice, my neighbor's child is out here playing," Lee told me. "They deserve a right to live. They deserve a right to come outside without worrying about somebody driving crazy or running the stop sign."

Some of the home security footage obtained by CBS13 is timestamped around 1:45 in the afternoon. It's a neighborhood where kids regularly walk home from school, now past tire debris.

Stockton police are aware of the situation and say they've been out to the area four times over the last two months and issued 40 citations.

"What would punishment do?" Lee said. "Because they still do it. They still come right back and do it again."

Lee is proposing a divider or roundabout.

"Something to slow it down," he said, "(They) don't even stop. But if you kill somebody, what are you going to do?"

The reckless driving has become so severe that the homeowners say they tell guests to park their car somewhere else so it doesn't become collateral damage.