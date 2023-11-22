Recently fired man suspected of causing $100K in damage inside California Target store

YUBA CITY – A man who had just been fired from a job was arrested after he allegedly took a baseball bat and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage inside a Northern California Target store.

The Yuba City Police Department says, late Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to the Target store in the city after getting reports of vandalism going on inside.

Officers got to the scene in time to see the suspect walking out of the store with a baseball bat in hand.

The man, identified by Yuba City police as 25-year-old Macio Bonilla, apparently had been fired from a job earlier that day. Exactly where Bonilla worked was not made clear by police.

In total, police estimated that about $100,000 in vandalism was done to the store. Along with items on the shelves, other items damaged included credit card readers and glass refrigerator doors.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police say.

Bonilla is now facing charges of burglary and felony vandalism. He has been booked into Sutter County Jail.

Yuba City is about 40 miles north of Sacramento.