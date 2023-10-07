Recenly approved FDA technique proving good treatment for dry eyes

WOODLAND — It's estimated that 50 million Americans deal with dry eyes, and until recently, there were not a lot of really great treatment options. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved technique is good for both your eyes and skin.

Robyn Drivon, 68, suffers from dry eye. The worst part was how it affected her vision.

"I read a lot and read music, and when the notes disappear or move on the page, it was really difficult," she said.

Drivon has tried every kind of treatment out there with no luck — that is until she found Woodland optometrist Lisa Heuer.

"Robyn has rosacea. A lot of my patients that have rosacea, which is known as that red ruddiness of the face, also have something called ocular rosacea which affects the glands that produce oil for the eyes," Dr. Heuer said. "And then when those oil glands aren't working properly, the tear film is unstable."

Dr. Heuer demonstrated a device called OptiLight, which was approved in 2021 by the FDA to treat dry eye.

It uses intense pulsed light therapy, or IPL. Dermatologists have been using it for decades, but in 2005, an ophthalmologist realized it also improved dry eye. It took until recently to gain FDA support.

The person's face looks better and the dry eyes feel better. This is Robyn before her first treatment in April and then after.

"We always want to help," Dr. Heuer said. "So when you can make a difference in somebody's life, it feels good."

Laser grade corneal shields protect Drivon's eyes throughout the procedure, which takes minutes, and an ultrasound gel is used to cool and soothe the skin.

Visible results were immediate, but Drivon said the real improvement was after several treatments.

"It was dramatic when I could suddenly see leaves on the trees," she said.

IPL treatments are $400 each, but it's all very clear for Drivon, who said, "It's worth it."

The initial doctor consultation is often covered by insurance. Treatment usually isn't. If interested, check with your eye doctor or eye care provider to see if this is the right dry eye treatment for you.