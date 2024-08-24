California experiences rare August snowfall in Sierra Nevada Mountains near Mammoth

A rare dusting of summer snowfall happened in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California overnight.

The snow was spotted by a deputy in Eastern Madera County at Minaret Vista, who posted the video to their Facebook page on Saturday, August 24.

Rare August snowfall spotted in Eastern Madera County at Minaret Vista. Madera County Sheriff's Office

"While it's rare to see snow this time of year, it's a reminder of the unpredictable nature of our beautiful Sierra Nevada. If you're planning to visit, please drive carefully and be prepared for the chilly weather," according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Snow was also recorded at the top of The Summit at Mammoth Mountain, which is 11,053 feet.

"This morning was chill. Take a look at the dusting of new snow on the mid and upper-mountain," said officials at Mammoth Mountain on Instagram.

You could also see the snow on Mammoth Mountain's live webcam page.

The National Weather Service sent out an alert to hikers and campers in the area to be prepared for winter conditions, including slick roads.