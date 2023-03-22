Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine injured after beating at South Florida LA Fitness: report

MIAMI -- Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly hospitalized after he was beaten while inside a South Florida LA Fitness steam room, according to video posted on social media.

Rapper 6ix9ine, or Tekashi 69, performs during the Philipp Plein fashion show as part of the Women's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion week in Milan, on Sept. 21, 2018. (credit: Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images)

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez and who sports rainbow colored hair, suffered facial cuts and had to be hospitalized following the beating Tuesday, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ.

CBS News Miami was unable to reach the attorney Tuesday night and it was not clear where in South Florida the attack occurred.

Video posted to several social media sites showed Hernandez on the floor of the gym bathroom as at least two men kicked him and grabbed him by the hair.

6ix9ine was a social media phenomenon with millions of followers on Instagram before becoming an ascendant name in hip-hop.

He had a multiplatinum hit song, "Fefe," with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, and "Stoopid," featuring the incarcerated rapper Bobby Shmurda.

Lazzaro told TMZ that the rapper, who did not have personal security with him, tried to fight back during the attack but was overpowered and outnumbered.

The rapper was released early from federal prison after he cooperated with law enforcement officials during an effort to prosecute fellow gang members.

6ix9ine got jumped in LA Fitness bathroom, he was rushed to the hospital | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/PjxHAXD6Ft — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 22, 2023