4 hospitalized after crash in Rancho Murieta area of Sacramento County

RANCHO MURIETA — Four people were hospitalized, with two being in critical condition, after a crash in the Rancho Murieta area of Sacramento County, officials said Monday night.

A two-vehicle collision happened around 8:15 p.m. along Jackson Road and Murieta Drive, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

The other two injured people suffered minor injuries. A fifth person involved declined treatment.

It was not yet clear exactly what happened, but photos of the scene released by the fire district show vehicle damage resembling a broadside collision, or T-bone crash.

One of the vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and subsequently caught fire, officials said, while the other sustained heavy damage to the driver's side of the vehicle.

Sacramento Metro Fire

Initially, two air ambulances were called to the scene but were canceled. All four patients were taken by ground to area hospitals, the fire district said.