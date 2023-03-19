Verizon store in Rancho Cordova targeted in armed robbery

RANCHO CORDOVA - A Verizon store in Rancho Cordova was robbed by armed suspects on Sunday.

A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says the robbery happened at the store on Olson Drive at 10 a.m. The men were both wearing masks and one of the men was confirmed to be armed with a handgun, the sheriff's office says. They suspect that the second suspect was also armed.

The suspects entered the front of the store, took an unknown number of iPhones and iPads, and left through the back.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects is encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.