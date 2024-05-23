2 dead at Rancho Cordova home, suspect shot and killed by law enforcement officers

RANCHO CORDOVA – Three people have died, including a suspect shot by law enforcement officers, after a standoff in Rancho Cordova early Thursday morning.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene along the 3300 block of Hartselle Way when they got a call from a woman inside a home. The woman said she had been shot.

First responders found that woman at the doorway. She was soon pronounced dead, the sheriff's office says.

Another man was also found dead inside the home.

Scene of the shooting investigation in Rancho Cordova. CBS13

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a suspect, the sheriff's office says. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

Authorities have not released the names of any of the people killed.

Hartselle Way in the immediate area is expected to be closed for a significant amount of time as detectives investigate the scene.