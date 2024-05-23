Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead at Rancho Cordova home, suspect shot and killed by law enforcement officers

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

3 dead following shooting in Rancho Cordova
3 dead following shooting in Rancho Cordova 02:02

RANCHO CORDOVA – Three people have died, including a suspect shot by law enforcement officers, after a standoff in Rancho Cordova early Thursday morning.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene along the 3300 block of Hartselle Way when they got a call from a woman inside a home. The woman said she had been shot.

First responders found that woman at the doorway. She was soon pronounced dead, the sheriff's office says.

Another man was also found dead inside the home.

rancho cordova shooting 3 dead
Scene of the shooting investigation in Rancho Cordova. CBS13

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a suspect, the sheriff's office says. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

Authorities have not released the names of any of the people killed.

Hartselle Way in the immediate area is expected to be closed for a significant amount of time as detectives investigate the scene. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Digital Producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 6:24 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.