Rancho Cordova police crime prevention program targets repeat offenders

RANCHO CORDOVA – A law enforcement effort in Rancho Cordova is going after a handful of people who have been arrested dozens of times.

Thi Khuc, the owner of Bagel Cafe, said it's common for thieves to run into his business and steal food and drinks off the shelves, even taking the tip jar.

"They come over, they grab and go and run," Khuc said.

He's owned his business in Rancho Cordova for more than two decades and said, oftentimes, it's the same crooks over and over again.

"They keep coming back," Khuc said.

Rancho Cordova police say that in the last year, the same four people have been responsible for more than 140 crime calls. Business leaders say theft, trespassing, and vandalism are some of the biggest complaints.

"They cause damage. They cause customers not to come in. They chase customers away," said Diane Rogers, the CEO of the Rancho Cordova Chamber of Commerce. "It's become a big problem here."

That's why the city is participating in a crime prevention program called CORE.

"It stands for Chronic Offender Rehabilitation Efforts," Rancho Cordova Police Sergeant Ralph Garcia said.

In the past, most offenders were issued a citation or spent very little time behind bars, but under the CORE program – after ten arrests – they face increased bail amounts and the threat of extended jail time.

That can be avoided if they voluntarily participate in CORE counseling programs.

"The goal is to address those chronic behaviors, to break the cycle, to give them a chance to try and restart their lives," Sgt. Garcia said.

Businesses say they support the effort.

"They're trying to give them an opportunity to use this program to get them the help, get them the services that they need," Rogers said.

Police say those four repeat offenders are now getting help.

"They're essentially offered a rehabilitation program in lieu of jail time," Garcia said.

The CORE program was started by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office and is also used by other police departments in the region.