"What we've all been looking for": Rancho Cordova opens city's first-ever youth center

RANCHO CORDOVA — From basketball and outdoor recreation to arts and crafts and computer labs, the new Rancho Cordova Youth Center has something for just about every teen in town.

"They're going to get fed, they're going to get help with their homework," said Kimberly Key, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.

It comes at a time when authorities across the region are reporting an increase in youth crime and violence, including the murder of a 15-year-old boy in North Highlands just last week.

"This is probably the strongest crime prevention program we have in our city. It's much easier to catch kids on the front end before they go down that path," said Lt. Rich Merideth of the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

Fifth grader Azari Blank said, before this, he just went straight home after school.

"I think this is what we've all been looking for," he said.

His mom, Kimberly, said it's a safer environment for kids in the neighborhood.

"I know that there's just a lot of unhealthy activities going on in the streets because everybody's bored. They need something to do. A lot of people, teenagers tend to lead to violence," Mom said.

"It's going to give them options, so they're not going to turn to some of the things on the street that they're doing," Lt. Merideth said.

More than 25 adults will be supervising the kids, including Rancho Cordova officers through the Police Activities League.

"Kids get to come in and see cops are just people, and that's how those relationships start," Lt. Merideth said.

It's a relationship they hope will lead to a reduction in teens causing trouble.

"We want to be here to support them and make sure they stay on track," Key said.

The city spent $8 million building the facility, and the programs are now open to Rancho Cordova kids between the ages of six and 18 years old.